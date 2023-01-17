Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ND23 Designated Marksman Range

    BAHRAIN

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    BAHRAIN (January 17, 2023) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during a live fire designated marksman range as part of exercise Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 17. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 07:29
    VIRIN: 230117-M-SX452-245
    Location: BH
    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    FASTCENT
    ND23
    Neon Defender
    TF 51/5

