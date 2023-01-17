ND23 Designated Marksman Range

BAHRAIN (January 17, 2023) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during a live fire designated marksman range as part of exercise Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 17. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

