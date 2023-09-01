378th ECS Exercises ACE Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hayden Newmiller, with the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, sets up a portable satellite communications system, Jan. 9, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, during an off-station agile combat employment training. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this training exercise to assess and ensure the wing’s Agile Combat Employment, rapid maneuverability and deployment capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

