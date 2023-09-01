378th ECS Exercises ACE Capabilities

Zion Delilly and Hayden Newmiller, both U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen with the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, set up a portable satellite communications system, Jan. 9, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, during an off-station agile combat employment training. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted an off-station agile combat employment training in coordination with RSAF partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

