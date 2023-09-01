378th ECS Exercises ACE Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zion Delilly with the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, sets up a portable satellite communications system, Jan. 9, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, during an off-station agile combat employment training. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduced this exercise in coordination with the Royal Saudi Air Force to ensure capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

