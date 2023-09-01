Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 3 of 15]

    378th ECS Exercises ACE Capabilities

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zion Delilly with the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, sets up a portable satellite communications system, Jan. 9, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, during an off-station agile combat employment training. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduced this exercise in coordination with the Royal Saudi Air Force to ensure capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    This work, 378th ECS Exercises ACE Capabilities [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron

