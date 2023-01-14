New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity

A Niger Armed Forces Affair Civil Militaire (FAN ACM) member explains his New Year’s Resolution during an English discussion class at the American Cultural Center, Agadez, Niger, Jan. 14, 2023. The FAN ACM attended the class after connecting with the center’s staff and donating books to the center’s library. The meeting was coordinated by the 443 Civil Affairs Battalion from AB 201.

