New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity

AB 201’s Civil Affairs Team from the 443 Civil Affairs Battalion, visited the American Cultural Center, Agadez, Niger, to facilitate the meeting of the cultural center’s staff and Niger Armed Forces (FAN), Affair Civil Militaire (ACM), members Jan. 14, 2023. While there, the FAN ACM donated boxes of English language books for the center’s library and attended an English discussion class with the 443 CAB.

Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE