Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity [Image 4 of 8]

    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Eckess, 443 Civil Affairs Battalion, explains his New Year’s Resolution during an English discussion class in Agadez, Niger, Jan. 14, 2023. The 443 CAB attended the class after facilitating the connection meeting of Agadez American Cultural Center staff and Niger Armed Forces (FAN), Affair Civil Militaire (ACM), members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 04:44
    Photo ID: 7591675
    VIRIN: 230114-Z-CC902-1099
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.92 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity
    New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    FAN
    CivilAffairs
    Niger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT