New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity

A staff member (left) of the American Cultural Center, Agadez, Niger, and members of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN), Affair Civil Militaire (ACM), discuss building an ongoing partnership between the center and the FAN Jan. 14, 2023. The 443 Civil Affairs Battalion, from AB 201, facilitated the meeting and then attended an English discussion group afterwards.
