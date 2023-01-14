A participant of an English discussion class explains her New Year’s Resolution in Agadez, Niger, Jan. 14, 2023. The 443 Civil Affairs Battalion attended the class after facilitating the connection meeting of Agadez American Cultural Center staff and Niger Armed Forces (FAN), Affair Civil Militaire (ACM), members.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7591672
|VIRIN:
|230114-Z-CC902-1121
|Resolution:
|5637x3751
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year’s Resolution: Continue to build partner capacity [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT