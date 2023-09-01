Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training [Image 14 of 16]

    77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft currently assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrive at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 9, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    This work, 77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

