77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training

A U.S. Air Force Pilot assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron poses for a photo in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Jan. 9, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduced this exercise in coordination with the Royal Saudi Air Force to ensure capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

