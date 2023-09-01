77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrive at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 9, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and Royal Saudi Air Force counterparts conducted combined operations further cultivating strong partnerships to deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

Date Taken: 01.09.2023
Location: SA