77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft currently assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrive at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 9, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

