U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Fox, with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron inventories equipment during an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 9, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduced this exercise in coordination with the Royal Saudi Air Force to ensure capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 02:39 Photo ID: 7591647 VIRIN: 230109-F-FT799-1197 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.66 MB Location: SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.