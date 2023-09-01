77th Gamblers Arrive for Off-Station ACE Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conduct a foreign object and debris walk, prior to aircraft arrive for an off-station agile combat employment training, Jan. 9, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

