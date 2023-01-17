PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Sam Consolo, from Cleveland, stands watch in the helicopter control tower aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lands on the flight deck, Jan. 17. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 23:49
|Photo ID:
|7591594
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-UA460-0223
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|983.84 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
