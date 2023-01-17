USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Sam Consolo, from Cleveland, stands watch in the helicopter control tower aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) as an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lands on the flight deck, Jan. 17. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 01.17.2023