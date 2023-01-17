Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 23:49
    Photo ID: 7591593
    VIRIN: 230117-N-UA460-0145
    Resolution: 6120x4033
    Size: 921.77 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    MH-60
    DESRON 15
    Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

