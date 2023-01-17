PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) wait for an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 to lift off from the ship’s flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 23:49 Photo ID: 7591591 VIRIN: 230117-N-UA460-0074 Resolution: 5983x3737 Size: 835.95 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.