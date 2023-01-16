PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) steams while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 23:07
|Photo ID:
|7591587
|VIRIN:
|230116-N-UA460-0090
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Steams in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT