PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) steams while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 16. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 7591587 VIRIN: 230116-N-UA460-0090 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.15 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Steams in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.