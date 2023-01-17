Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Holds his daughter before deployment

    FORT SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Jack Birdsell, holds his daughter after the 933rd Military Police Battalion Deployment Ceremony, Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Jan. 17, 2023. The 933rd was celebrated with a sendoff ceremony as they were deploying to support missions in the U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Xzavier Marte)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 22:48
    Location: FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US 
    Illinois National Guard
    Fort Sheridan
    933rd MP Battalion

