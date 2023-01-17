Staff Sgt. Holds his daughter before deployment

Staff Sgt. Jack Birdsell, holds his daughter after the 933rd Military Police Battalion Deployment Ceremony, Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Jan. 17, 2023. The 933rd was celebrated with a sendoff ceremony as they were deploying to support missions in the U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Xzavier Marte)

