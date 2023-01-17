Staff Sgt. Jack Birdsell, holds his daughter after the 933rd Military Police Battalion Deployment Ceremony, Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Jan. 17, 2023. The 933rd was celebrated with a sendoff ceremony as they were deploying to support missions in the U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Xzavier Marte)
|01.17.2023
|01.17.2023 22:48
|7591585
|230117-A-HB480-541
|5256x4480
|1.24 MB
|FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US
|4
|1
This work, Staff Sgt. Holds his daughter before deployment, by SPC Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
