YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2023) Master Chief Master-at-Arms Anwar Blakely addresses a crowd during a ceremony hosted by the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Multicultural Committee (CFAY) during a luncheon presentation in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jewel of the East Galley onboard CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.



(U.S. Navy photos by Garrett N. Cole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 17:23 Photo ID: 7591363 VIRIN: 230117-N-PL960-1034 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.28 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY MLK Luncheon Presentation [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.