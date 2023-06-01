U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, practices different maneuvers while training for the upcoming 2023 airshow season, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. In addition to showcasing elite skills, airshows are put on in hopes to excite and engage the local community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:42 Photo ID: 7591334 VIRIN: 230106-F-PG418-1275 Resolution: 2995x2255 Size: 1.34 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demonstrating airpower around the clock [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.