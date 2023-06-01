U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, practices different maneuvers while training for the upcoming 2023 airshow season, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. In addition to showcasing elite skills, airshows are put on in hopes to excite and engage the local community.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7591334
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-PG418-1275
|Resolution:
|2995x2255
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Demonstrating airpower around the clock [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT