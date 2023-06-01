Demonstrating airpower around the clock

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. This demonstration was a part of a practice flight, in addition to being a flyover performance celebrating the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of command.

Date Taken: 01.06.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US