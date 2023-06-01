U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Joint Base Langley-Eustis during a practice flight at JBLE, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team performs worldwide, certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, to ensure safety and performance standards are met throughout their travels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7591332
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-PG418-1273
|Resolution:
|2266x1602
|Size:
|501.9 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demonstrating airpower around the clock [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
