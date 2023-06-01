Demonstrating airpower around the clock

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over Joint Base Langley-Eustis during a practice flight at JBLE, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team performs worldwide, certified by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, to ensure safety and performance standards are met throughout their travels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

