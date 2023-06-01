Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demonstrating airpower around the clock [Image 2 of 7]

    Demonstrating airpower around the clock

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. Larson will be performing at the upcoming airshow, ‘Airpower Over Hampton Roads’, set for May 5-7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7591331
    VIRIN: 230106-F-PG418-1170
    Resolution: 2146x1497
    Size: 261.36 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demonstrating airpower around the clock [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air show
    F-22
    Air power
    JBLE
    1st FW
    F-22 Demo Team

