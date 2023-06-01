Demonstrating airpower around the clock

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. Larson will be performing at the upcoming airshow, ‘Airpower Over Hampton Roads’, set for May 5-7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US