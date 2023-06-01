U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during a practice flight at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2023. This demonstration was a part of a practice flight, in addition to being a flyover performance celebrating the 71st Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7591330
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-PG418-1102
|Resolution:
|1936x1541
|Size:
|169.09 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demonstrating airpower around the clock [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
