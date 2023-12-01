Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Crucible Hike [Image 15 of 17]

    Bravo Company Crucible Hike

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the Crucible with a hike at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 12, 2023.

    The 5-mile hike marks the beginning of their 54-hour Crucible.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 13:59
    Photo ID: 7591062
    VIRIN: 230112-M-PV411-1231
    Resolution: 6720x2103
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Crucible Hike [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    night
    m16
    MCRD
    drill instructor
    boot
    MCRDPI

