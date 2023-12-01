Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the Crucible with a hike at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 12, 2023.
The 5-mile hike marks the beginning of their 54-hour Crucible.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7591058
|VIRIN:
|230112-M-PV411-1093
|Resolution:
|5407x3368
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Crucible Hike [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT