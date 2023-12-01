Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, begin the Crucible with a hike at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 12, 2023.



The 5-mile hike marks the beginning of their 54-hour Crucible.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 13:59 Photo ID: 7591054 VIRIN: 230112-M-PV411-1090 Resolution: 3758x3024 Size: 4.07 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Crucible Hike [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.