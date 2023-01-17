MacDill AFB Champion of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deborah Ortiz Yi, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment technician, receives the Champ of the Week award from 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 17, 2022. Ortiz Yi earned the award by taking control of the squadron’s booster club, including being the sole fundraiser for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Derrick Bole).

