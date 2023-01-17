Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB Champion of the Week [Image 1 of 2]

    MacDill AFB Champion of the Week

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Deborah Ortiz Yi, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment technician, receives the Champ of the Week award from 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 17, 2022. Ortiz Yi earned the award by taking control of the squadron’s booster club, including being the sole fundraiser for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Derrick Bole).

