    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit visits Patriot High School [Image 15 of 15]

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit visits Patriot High School

    JURUPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class George Norton from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit chats with a student from Patriot High School, Jurupa Valley, CA, Jan. 11, 2023. USAMU supports the Army's marketing and recruiting missions in many ways. The USAMU regularly conducts marksmanship clinics, demonstrations and public appearances for civilians around the country.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 7591038
    VIRIN: 230111-A-UW671-130
    Resolution: 6337x4157
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: JURUPA VALLEY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit visits Patriot High School [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engagement
    Olympians
    Recruiting
    USAMU
    Patriot High School

