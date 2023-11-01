U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit visits Patriot High School

Sgt. 1st Class George Norton from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit chats with a student from Patriot High School, Jurupa Valley, CA, Jan. 11, 2023. USAMU supports the Army's marketing and recruiting missions in many ways. The USAMU regularly conducts marksmanship clinics, demonstrations and public appearances for civilians around the country.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 14:05 Location: JURUPA VALLEY, CA, US