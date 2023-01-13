Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission [Image 10 of 11]

    Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Austin Monaghan, left, and Jansen Esteves, right, both 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handlers, check cargo logs during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The Department of Defense is providing Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7590919
    VIRIN: 230113-F-QD077-1358
    Resolution: 6048x3411
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission
    Dover AFB
    Ukraine
    AMC
    Security Assistance

