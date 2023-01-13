Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission

Senior Airmen Austin Monaghan, left, and Jansen Esteves, right, both 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handlers, check cargo logs during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The Department of Defense is providing Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

