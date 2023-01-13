Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission

Pallets of ammunition, bound for Ukraine, are loaded onto a commercial aircraft during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States has committed more than $24.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

