Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States has committed more than $24.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7590915
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-QD077-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT