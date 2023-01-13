Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission [Image 5 of 11]

    Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pallets of ammunition, bound for Ukraine, are secured inside a commercial aircraft during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States has committed more than $24.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7590911
    VIRIN: 230113-F-PU288-1084
    Resolution: 5876x4024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Dover AFB
    Ukraine
    AMC
    Security Assistance

