Pallets of ammunition, bound for Ukraine, are secured inside a commercial aircraft during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States has committed more than $24.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7590911
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-PU288-1084
|Resolution:
|5876x4024
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
