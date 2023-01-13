Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission

Senior Airman Jaden Martin, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operation specialist, maneuvers a K-loader during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The Department of Defense is providing Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

