Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commissaries unveil Savvy Shopper Sales Flyers for extra savings featured Jan. 16-29

    Commissaries unveil Savvy Shopper Sales Flyers for extra savings featured Jan. 16-29

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    A new year brings a new look and feel for the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Jan. 16-29, offering customers even greater ways to save on everything from fresh produce, meat and more. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7590808
    VIRIN: 230117-D-PE074-001
    Resolution: 750x600
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commissaries unveil Savvy Shopper Sales Flyers for extra savings featured Jan. 16-29, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commissaries unveil Savvy Shopper Sales Flyers for extra savings featured Jan. 16-29

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary benefit
    commissary patron savings
    Savvy Shopper Sales Flyers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT