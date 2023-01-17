Commissaries unveil Savvy Shopper Sales Flyers for extra savings featured Jan. 16-29

A new year brings a new look and feel for the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Jan. 16-29, offering customers even greater ways to save on everything from fresh produce, meat and more. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson)

