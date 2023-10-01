Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 completed an MH-60R tail bushing repair with Spanish aviation specialists at Naval Station Rota, Spain, January 2023. (US Navy photo by LT Katherine Kinnear.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 09:30
    Photo ID: 7590806
    VIRIN: 230117-N-N0783-1002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs
    Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs
    Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Craftsman
    HSM-79
    Valkyries
    FlyNavyLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT