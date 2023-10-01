Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 completed an MH-60R tail bushing repair with Spanish aviation specialists at Naval Station Rota, Spain, January 2023. (US Navy photo by LT Katherine Kinnear.)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7590806
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-N0783-1002
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Effort Completes HSM-79 MH-60R Repairs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT