Task Force Orion Buffalo Bills Fans

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard display a flag signed by the players from the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, and sent to one of the task force Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 5, 2023. Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine mission since early August 2022 to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority. (U.S. National Guard photo by Maj. Avery P. Schneider)

