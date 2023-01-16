Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S.-led Ukrainian training in Germany

U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, meets with U.S. Army leaders responsible for the collective training of Ukrainians at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 16, 2023. The training, which began Jan. 15, is overseen by the Security Assistance Group—Ukraine, U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine, and others, and is a continuation of U.S. and international efforts to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

