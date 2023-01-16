Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S.-led Ukrainian training in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, meets with U.S. Army leaders responsible for the collective training of Ukrainians at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 16, 2023. The training, which began Jan. 15, is overseen by the Security Assistance Group—Ukraine, U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine, and others, and is a continuation of U.S. and international efforts to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits U.S.-led Ukrainian training in Germany, by SSG Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

