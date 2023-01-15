Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 68 of 74]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chandler Ludke 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230115-N-UI066-2134 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Cmdr. Jason Papadopoulos, commander, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, gets water poured on him aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a change of command ceremony, Jan. 15, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Jeffrey Creighan will relieve Cmdr. Papadopoulos as commanding officer of VFA-103. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 03:31
    Photo ID: 7590597
    VIRIN: 230115-N-UI066-2134
    Resolution: 4129x6194
    Size: 777.15 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

