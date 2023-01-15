230115-N-UI066-1254 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), records flight operations, Jan. 15, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

