    Kunsan celebrates MLK Day 2023

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates his life and the legacy he left behind, paving a way to equality for many in the U.S. The holiday not only honors Dr. King, but also stands as a national day of service, encouraging members to give back to their community in any way. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    This work, Kunsan celebrates MLK Day 2023, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    MLK
    Indo-Pacific

