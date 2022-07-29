Kunsan celebrates MLK Day 2023

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates his life and the legacy he left behind, paving a way to equality for many in the U.S. The holiday not only honors Dr. King, but also stands as a national day of service, encouraging members to give back to their community in any way. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

