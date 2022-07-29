Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates his life and the legacy he left behind, paving a way to equality for many in the U.S. The holiday not only honors Dr. King, but also stands as a national day of service, encouraging members to give back to their community in any way. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 02:07
|Photo ID:
|7590472
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-MZ237-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|177.07 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan celebrates MLK Day 2023, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT