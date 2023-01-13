Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Sea and Anchor Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Sea and Anchor Operations

    JAPAN

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 13, 2023) Gunners Mate 1st Class Jacob Smitley, from Ottawa, Ill., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), preps a 50 calibre machine gun on the ship’s forecastle. Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance its interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Sea and Anchor Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

