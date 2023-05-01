Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists 10 mariners, tows disabled vessel over 200 miles [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists 10 mariners, tows disabled vessel over 200 miles

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    The crew aboard the disabled commercial fishing vessel (CFV) Lucky TJ makes preparations to be towed by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) on January 5, 2023.

    CFV Lucky TJ, a 72-foot vessel with ten mariners aboard, was towed by Joseph Gerczak back to Honolulu for approximately 35 hours.

    CFV Lucky TJ arrived safely back in Honolulu after sunset on January 6, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 20:53
    Photo ID: 7590363
    VIRIN: 230501-G-G2014-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 253.67 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists 10 mariners, tows disabled vessel over 200 miles [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and rescue
    United States Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

