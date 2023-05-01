U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists 10 mariners, tows disabled vessel over 200 miles

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) approaches the disabled commercial fishing vessel (CFV) Lucky TJ over 200 nautical miles off of Oahu on January 5, 2023.



CFV Lucky TJ, a 72-foot vessel with ten mariners aboard, was towed by Joseph Gerczak back to Honolulu for approximately 35 hours.



CFV Lucky TJ arrived safely back in Honolulu after sunset on January 6, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert)

