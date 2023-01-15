230115-N-MR124-1230 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 15, 2023) William Gillespie, right, participates in line dancing during the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day parade in San Diego, CA, Jan. 15, 2023. Gillespie is a former Marine Corps officer and current Chapter Dean of the San Diego Chapter of Alpha Phi Alphas which are the organizers of the annual MLK day parade. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2023 13:31 Photo ID: 7590286 VIRIN: 230115-N-MR124-1254 Resolution: 1080x864 Size: 750.27 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.