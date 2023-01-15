Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy [Image 3 of 4]

    Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elisha Smith 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    230115-N-MR124-1230 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 15, 2023) William Gillespie, third from left, participates in line dancing during the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day parade in San Diego, CA, Jan. 15, 2023. Gillespie is a former Marine Corps officer and current Chapter Dean of the San Diego Chapter of Alpha Phi Alphas which are the organizers of the annual MLK day parade. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 7590285
    VIRIN: 230115-N-MR124-1230
    Resolution: 1080x864
    Size: 751.37 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy
    Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy
    Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy
    Former Marine Honors MLK's Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Marine Corps Officer Helps Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MLK
    Marine Corps
    parade
    Alpha Phi Alpha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT