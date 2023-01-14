Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230114-N-EH998-1045 (Jan. 14, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Juan Zavala, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), makes pizza, Jan. 14, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Nitze
    DDG94
    GHWBCSG

