USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 15. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

